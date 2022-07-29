Log In or Subscribe to read more
PGIM Real Estate has provided $150 million of permanent financing against the 519-room JW Marriott Tampa Water Street hotel in Tampa, Fla The investment manager’s loan requires only interest payments for its entire 10-year term The hotel, at...
REBusinessOnline A venture that includes Pine Tree has paid $1225 million, or about $29542/sf, for the 414,658-square-foot Delta Shores shopping center in Sacramento, Calif The Northbrook, Ill, company’s venture partner was an undisclosed US...
REBusinessOnline Bascom Arizona Ventures LLC has sold the Dolce Villagio Lofts, a 37-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz, for $213 million, or $575,675/unit The Scottsdale, Ariz, company was represented in the deal by Marcus &...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and BH Group has bought the 107,000-square-foot Aventura View office building in South Florida for $51 million, or about $47664/sf The venture acquired the property from Cofe Properties of...
San Diego Business Journal BLT Enterprises has paid $58 million, or $33073/sf, for the 175,367-square-foot industrial property at 1 Viper Way in Vista, Calif The Santa Monica, Calif, developer purchased the property from a venture of RAF Pacifica...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 11 loans totaling $103 billion during the second quarter, bringing originations for the year to $187 billion At the same time, the mortgage REIT received $444...
An affiliate of the DSF Group has purchased the Mark Parsippany, a 212-unit luxury apartment property in Parsippany, NJ, for $825 million, or $389,150/unit The Boston investor bought the property from Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va, which...
Dallas Morning News ACORE Capital is providing $125 million of construction financing for the 23-story Ryan Tower in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The California-based lender provided the loan to the developer, a venture of Ryan Cos US of...
REBusiness Online KB Acquisitions, an entity of Kingsbarn Realty Capital, has paid $26 million, or $38722/sf, for the 67,145-square-foot office property at 9075 West Diablo Drive in Las Vegas The local healthcare real estate company purchased the...