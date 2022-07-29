Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago Sun Times Google has agreed to pay $105 million, or $8750/sf, for the James R Thompson Center, a 12 million-square-foot office property at 100 West Randolph St in Chicago The tech giant is buying the property from the State of Illinois,...
Kahen Properties has purchased three adjoining buildings, with apartment units and commercial space in the Lenox Hill section of Manhattan for $3375 million The New York company bought the loft building at 1026 Third Ave for $975 million from an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae has provided $1024 million of financing to fund MG Properties’ $193 million, or $579,579/unit, purchase of the 333-unit Eleanor Apartments in Milpitas, Calif The San Diego investment manager...
REBusinessOnline A venture that includes Pine Tree has paid $1225 million, or about $29542/sf, for the 414,658-square-foot Delta Shores shopping center in Sacramento, Calif The Northbrook, Ill, company’s venture partner was an undisclosed US...
REBusinessOnline Bascom Arizona Ventures LLC has sold the Dolce Villagio Lofts, a 37-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz, for $213 million, or $575,675/unit The Scottsdale, Ariz, company was represented in the deal by Marcus &...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and BH Group has bought the 107,000-square-foot Aventura View office building in South Florida for $51 million, or about $47664/sf The venture acquired the property from Cofe Properties of...
San Diego Business Journal BLT Enterprises has paid $58 million, or $33073/sf, for the 175,367-square-foot industrial property at 1 Viper Way in Vista, Calif The Santa Monica, Calif, developer purchased the property from a venture of RAF Pacifica...
An affiliate of the DSF Group has purchased the Mark Parsippany, a 212-unit luxury apartment property in Parsippany, NJ, for $825 million, or $389,150/unit The Boston investor bought the property from Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va, which...
REBusiness Online KB Acquisitions, an entity of Kingsbarn Realty Capital, has paid $26 million, or $38722/sf, for the 67,145-square-foot office property at 9075 West Diablo Drive in Las Vegas The local healthcare real estate company purchased the...