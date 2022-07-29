Log In or Subscribe to read more
Parkview Financial has provided $19 million of financing for the construction of Analog PDX, a 134-unit apartment property in North Portland, Ore The property is being developed on a site at 1835 North Flint Ave by Ethos Development of Portland The...
Chicago Sun Times Google has agreed to pay $105 million, or $8750/sf, for the James R Thompson Center, a 12 million-square-foot office property at 100 West Randolph St in Chicago The tech giant is buying the property from the State of Illinois,...
Kahen Properties has purchased three adjoining buildings, with apartment units and commercial space in the Lenox Hill section of Manhattan for $3375 million The New York company bought the loft building at 1026 Third Ave for $975 million from an...
Dwight Capital has provided $266 million of mortgage financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 224-unit 95 Apartments in Las Vegas The loan allowed the property’s owner, Signature...
A venture of Intercontinental Real Estate Corp and Kennedy Wilson has paid $84 million, or $9571/sf, for Stockton Industrial Park, an 877,648-square-foot industrial property in Stockton, Calif Intercontinental, of Boston, and Kennedy Wilson, of...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $150 million of permanent financing against the 519-room JW Marriott Tampa Water Street hotel in Tampa, Fla The investment manager’s loan requires only interest payments for its entire 10-year term The hotel, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae has provided $1024 million of financing to fund MG Properties’ $193 million, or $579,579/unit, purchase of the 333-unit Eleanor Apartments in Milpitas, Calif The San Diego investment manager...
REBusinessOnline A venture that includes Pine Tree has paid $1225 million, or about $29542/sf, for the 414,658-square-foot Delta Shores shopping center in Sacramento, Calif The Northbrook, Ill, company’s venture partner was an undisclosed US...
REBusinessOnline Bascom Arizona Ventures LLC has sold the Dolce Villagio Lofts, a 37-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz, for $213 million, or $575,675/unit The Scottsdale, Ariz, company was represented in the deal by Marcus &...