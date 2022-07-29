Log In or Subscribe to read more
Natixis has provided $7001 million of financing to facilitate Rose Valley Capital’s purchase of the 314-unit Fields at Rock Creek apartment property in Frederick, Md The loan has a five-year term and was arranged by Meridian Capital Rose...
Kahen Properties has purchased three adjoining buildings, with apartment units and commercial space in the Lenox Hill section of Manhattan for $3375 million The New York company bought the loft building at 1026 Third Ave for $975 million from an...
Dwight Capital has provided $266 million of mortgage financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 224-unit 95 Apartments in Las Vegas The loan allowed the property’s owner, Signature...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $150 million of permanent financing against the 519-room JW Marriott Tampa Water Street hotel in Tampa, Fla The investment manager’s loan requires only interest payments for its entire 10-year term The hotel, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae has provided $1024 million of financing to fund MG Properties’ $193 million, or $579,579/unit, purchase of the 333-unit Eleanor Apartments in Milpitas, Calif The San Diego investment manager...
Multihousing News A venture of Bronx Pro Group and Services for the Underserved has broken ground on the first phase of a 326-unit affordable-housing property in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, NY The property, dubbed Starhill, is being...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 11 loans totaling $103 billion during the second quarter, bringing originations for the year to $187 billion At the same time, the mortgage REIT received $444...
AZ Big Media A venture of IndiCap and Invesco is planning to build the Virgin Industrial Park, a five-building industrial property with 15 million square feet in Glendale, Ariz It will be constructed at the northwest corner of Olive and Reems roads,...
Dallas Morning News ACORE Capital is providing $125 million of construction financing for the 23-story Ryan Tower in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The California-based lender provided the loan to the developer, a venture of Ryan Cos US of...