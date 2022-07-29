Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kahen Properties has purchased three adjoining buildings, with apartment units and commercial space in the Lenox Hill section of Manhattan for $3375 million The New York company bought the loft building at 1026 Third Ave for $975 million from an...
Dwight Capital has provided $266 million of mortgage financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 224-unit 95 Apartments in Las Vegas The loan allowed the property’s owner, Signature...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae has provided $1024 million of financing to fund MG Properties’ $193 million, or $579,579/unit, purchase of the 333-unit Eleanor Apartments in Milpitas, Calif The San Diego investment manager...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 11 loans totaling $103 billion during the second quarter, bringing originations for the year to $187 billion At the same time, the mortgage REIT received $444...
Dallas Morning News ACORE Capital is providing $125 million of construction financing for the 23-story Ryan Tower in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The California-based lender provided the loan to the developer, a venture of Ryan Cos US of...
Multihousing News American Landmark Apartments has purchased the 408-unit Tempe Metro Apartments in Tempe, Ariz, for an undisclosed price from a venture of Continental Realty Advisors and MLG Capital The 408-unit property, at 1811 East Apache Blvd,...
Mesa West Capital has provided $108 million of financing for the purchase of Skywater at Town Lake, a 328-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz KB Investment and Development of Irvine, Calif, purchased the property from an affiliate of Heitman...
ROI-NJcom Wells Fargo Bank has provided $227 million of financing against two industrial projects under development in New Jersey The loan will allow a venture of Greek Development and Advance Realty to continue work on Linden Logistics Center in...
Northmarq has provided $2693 million of Fannie Mae financing for the Overlook, a 318-unit apartment property in Topeka, Kan The loan allowed the owner of the property, Timberland Partners of Minneapolis, to defease a $1435 million Freddie Mac loan...