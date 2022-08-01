Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Lee & Associates has teamed with 35 South Capital to buy the 150,000-square-foot office building at 10497 Town and Country Way in Houston The two local real estate companies acquired the property from an affiliate of...
AZ Big Media Rosebud Properties has paid $34 million, or $31110/sf, for Twenty Seven Camelback, a 109,291-square-foot office building in Phoenix The Dallas company purchased the property from Lincoln Property Co, which was represented by CBRE The...
One Oak Investments LLC has paid $207 million, or just more than $108/sf, for the Valley Crossing shopping center in Hickory, NC The Winston-Salem, NC, investor group bought the 191,431-square-foot retail property from Brixmor Property Group in a...
Dallas Morning News Kairoi Residential has unveiled plans to build an eight-story apartment project with 190 units in Dallas The San Antonio developer wants to build the project on Travis Street, just west of the North Central Expressway If...
Dallas Morning News Prologis has plans to build the Belt Line Corporate Center in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The San Francisco industrial REIT last year bought a more than 45-acre development site on Belt Line Road east of Interstate 35...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on a pair of industrial projects totaling 17 million square in North Fort Worth, Texas Hillwood is developing the projects as part of its 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development The first building, with 11...
A Los Angeles investor group has paid $60 million, or $425,531/unit, for Raincross Promenade, a 141-unit apartment property in Riverside, Calif Northmarq brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, Regional Properties Inc of Beverly Hills, Calif The...
Natixis has provided $7001 million of financing to facilitate Rose Valley Capital’s purchase of the 314-unit Fields at Rock Creek apartment property in Frederick, Md The loan has a five-year term and was arranged by Meridian Capital Rose...
Chicago Sun Times Google has agreed to pay $105 million, or $8750/sf, for the James R Thompson Center, a 12 million-square-foot office property at 100 West Randolph St in Chicago The tech giant is buying the property from the State of Illinois,...