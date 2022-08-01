Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Realty Income Corp has paid $29 million, or $52218/sf, for the 55,536-square-foot retail property at 9750 Gray Road in Carmel, Ind, about 20 miles north of Indianapolis The San Diego REIT purchased the property from a limited...
Charlotte Business Journal Big Beverage Contract Manufacturing has agreed to fully lease a 123,830-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The beverage company will use the property, which is part...
Orlando Business Journal Limestone Asset Management has paid $741 million, or about $18007/sf, for Millenia Plaza, a 411,503-square-foot retail property in Orlando, Fla The Miami company bought the shopping center from an affiliate of North...
Diversified Healthcare Trust has paid $82 million, or $92135/sf, for the Bayside Technology Park, an 89,000-square-foot office and laboratory property in Fremont, Calif The seller of the property could not be learned immediately Diversified...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Atlantic Yards, a 524,000-square-foot office property in Atlanta’s West Midtown area, sold for $385 million, or $73473/sf An affiliate of KKR & Co Inc, a New York private equity firm, last month agreed to buy...
South Florida Business Journal Keystone National Bank has provided $18 million of financing for the construction of a 103,819-square-foot self-storage facility in Miami Mlab International LLC of Doral, Fla, is building the property at 760 NW 21st St...
South Florida Business Journal LaserShip has agreed to fully lease a 141,067-square-foot warehouse property near the Miami International Airport The Vienna, Va, logistics company is leasing the Airport West Commerce Center, at 13190 NW 17th St in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report InTrust Property Partners has paid $6307 million, or $238,000/unit, for the Residences of Central Phoenix, a 265-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property...
Houston Business Journal Lee & Associates has teamed with 35 South Capital to buy the 150,000-square-foot office building at 10497 Town and Country Way in Houston The two local real estate companies acquired the property from an affiliate of...