Multihousing News Santander Bank and City National Bank have provided $134 million of financing for the construction of Hanover Place, a 314-unit apartment property in downtown Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan on behalf of...
Dallas Morning News Kairoi Residential has unveiled plans to build an eight-story apartment project with 190 units in Dallas The San Antonio developer wants to build the project on Travis Street, just west of the North Central Expressway If...
Dallas Morning News Prologis has plans to build the Belt Line Corporate Center in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The San Francisco industrial REIT last year bought a more than 45-acre development site on Belt Line Road east of Interstate 35...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on a pair of industrial projects totaling 17 million square in North Fort Worth, Texas Hillwood is developing the projects as part of its 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development The first building, with 11...
REBusiness Online Core5 Industrial Partners has broken ground for C5 Indianapolis East, a 12 million-square-foot industrial property in Mount Comfort, Ind The Atlanta developer is building the property on a 771-acre site between W 400 N and W 500 N,...
Parkview Financial has provided $19 million of financing for the construction of Analog PDX, a 134-unit apartment property in North Portland, Ore The property is being developed on a site at 1835 North Flint Ave by Ethos Development of Portland The...
Chicago Sun Times Google has agreed to pay $105 million, or $8750/sf, for the James R Thompson Center, a 12 million-square-foot office property at 100 West Randolph St in Chicago The tech giant is buying the property from the State of Illinois,...
Multihousing News A venture of Bronx Pro Group and Services for the Underserved has broken ground on the first phase of a 326-unit affordable-housing property in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, NY The property, dubbed Starhill, is being...
AZ Big Media A venture of IndiCap and Invesco is planning to build the Virgin Industrial Park, a five-building industrial property with 15 million square feet in Glendale, Ariz It will be constructed at the northwest corner of Olive and Reems roads,...