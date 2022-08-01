Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SL Green Realty Corp reported a decline in occupancy in the second quarter, to 92 percent from 927 percent in the first quarter Meanwhile, the New York REIT, which owns 64 office buildings with 344 million...
Orlando Business Journal Limestone Asset Management has paid $741 million, or about $18007/sf, for Millenia Plaza, a 411,503-square-foot retail property in Orlando, Fla The Miami company bought the shopping center from an affiliate of North...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Atlantic Yards, a 524,000-square-foot office property in Atlanta’s West Midtown area, sold for $385 million, or $73473/sf An affiliate of KKR & Co Inc, a New York private equity firm, last month agreed to buy...
South Florida Business Journal Keystone National Bank has provided $18 million of financing for the construction of a 103,819-square-foot self-storage facility in Miami Mlab International LLC of Doral, Fla, is building the property at 760 NW 21st St...
South Florida Business Journal LaserShip has agreed to fully lease a 141,067-square-foot warehouse property near the Miami International Airport The Vienna, Va, logistics company is leasing the Airport West Commerce Center, at 13190 NW 17th St in...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CREC Capital has sold two retail buildings totaling 75,568 square feet in Homestead, Fla, for $2353 million, or about $31138/sf The Coral Gables, Fla, company sold the properties to affiliates of HGA...
New York Post Three tenants have signed leases totaling 80,000 square feet at 320 Park Ave, bringing the 766,000-sf office building to nearly full Raymond James added 38,000 sf to the 160,000 sf the financial services company had agreed to lease in...
A venture of King Street Properties, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management and Mugar Enterprises has lined up $585 million of financing for the construction of Allston LabWorks, a 580,905-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston JLL Capital...
REJournalscom A venture of M&R Development and Campbell Capital Group has broken ground on 2929 on Mayfair, a 258-unit apartment property in Wauwatosa, Wis The five-story property is being constructed at 2929 North Mayfair Road, about 10 miles...