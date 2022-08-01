Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Big Beverage Contract Manufacturing has agreed to fully lease a 123,830-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The beverage company will use the property, which is part...
Orlando Business Journal Limestone Asset Management has paid $741 million, or about $18007/sf, for Millenia Plaza, a 411,503-square-foot retail property in Orlando, Fla The Miami company bought the shopping center from an affiliate of North...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Atlantic Yards, a 524,000-square-foot office property in Atlanta’s West Midtown area, sold for $385 million, or $73473/sf An affiliate of KKR & Co Inc, a New York private equity firm, last month agreed to buy...
South Florida Business Journal Keystone National Bank has provided $18 million of financing for the construction of a 103,819-square-foot self-storage facility in Miami Mlab International LLC of Doral, Fla, is building the property at 760 NW 21st St...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CREC Capital has sold two retail buildings totaling 75,568 square feet in Homestead, Fla, for $2353 million, or about $31138/sf The Coral Gables, Fla, company sold the properties to affiliates of HGA...
A venture of King Street Properties, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management and Mugar Enterprises has lined up $585 million of financing for the construction of Allston LabWorks, a 580,905-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston JLL Capital...
REJournalscom A venture of M&R Development and Campbell Capital Group has broken ground on 2929 on Mayfair, a 258-unit apartment property in Wauwatosa, Wis The five-story property is being constructed at 2929 North Mayfair Road, about 10 miles...
Multihousing News Santander Bank and City National Bank have provided $134 million of financing for the construction of Hanover Place, a 314-unit apartment property in downtown Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan on behalf of...
Dallas Morning News Kairoi Residential has unveiled plans to build an eight-story apartment project with 190 units in Dallas The San Antonio developer wants to build the project on Travis Street, just west of the North Central Expressway If...