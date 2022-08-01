Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Lee & Associates has teamed with 35 South Capital to buy the 150,000-square-foot office building at 10497 Town and Country Way in Houston The two local real estate companies acquired the property from an affiliate of...
San Antonio Business Journal An affiliate of Tourmaline Capital Partners has bought the 164,000-square-foot Landmark One office building in San Antonio A company calling itself Landmark I Office Partners LLC sold the property in a deal brokered by...
AZ Big Media Rosebud Properties has paid $34 million, or $31110/sf, for Twenty Seven Camelback, a 109,291-square-foot office building in Phoenix The Dallas company purchased the property from Lincoln Property Co, which was represented by CBRE The...
A Los Angeles investor group has paid $60 million, or $425,531/unit, for Raincross Promenade, a 141-unit apartment property in Riverside, Calif Northmarq brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, Regional Properties Inc of Beverly Hills, Calif The...
Natixis has provided $7001 million of financing to facilitate Rose Valley Capital’s purchase of the 314-unit Fields at Rock Creek apartment property in Frederick, Md The loan has a five-year term and was arranged by Meridian Capital Rose...
Chicago Sun Times Google has agreed to pay $105 million, or $8750/sf, for the James R Thompson Center, a 12 million-square-foot office property at 100 West Randolph St in Chicago The tech giant is buying the property from the State of Illinois,...
Kahen Properties has purchased three adjoining buildings, with apartment units and commercial space in the Lenox Hill section of Manhattan for $3375 million The New York company bought the loft building at 1026 Third Ave for $975 million from an...
A venture of Intercontinental Real Estate Corp and Kennedy Wilson has paid $84 million, or $9571/sf, for Stockton Industrial Park, an 877,648-square-foot industrial property in Stockton, Calif Intercontinental, of Boston, and Kennedy Wilson, of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae has provided $1024 million of financing to fund MG Properties’ $193 million, or $579,579/unit, purchase of the 333-unit Eleanor Apartments in Milpitas, Calif The San Diego investment manager...