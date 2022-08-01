Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Lee & Associates has teamed with 35 South Capital to buy the 150,000-square-foot office building at 10497 Town and Country Way in Houston The two local real estate companies acquired the property from an affiliate of...
San Antonio Business Journal An affiliate of Tourmaline Capital Partners has bought the 164,000-square-foot Landmark One office building in San Antonio A company calling itself Landmark I Office Partners LLC sold the property in a deal brokered by...
REJournalscom A venture of M&R Development and Campbell Capital Group has broken ground on 2929 on Mayfair, a 258-unit apartment property in Wauwatosa, Wis The five-story property is being constructed at 2929 North Mayfair Road, about 10 miles...
Multihousing News Santander Bank and City National Bank have provided $134 million of financing for the construction of Hanover Place, a 314-unit apartment property in downtown Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan on behalf of...
Dallas Morning News Kairoi Residential has unveiled plans to build an eight-story apartment project with 190 units in Dallas The San Antonio developer wants to build the project on Travis Street, just west of the North Central Expressway If...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on a pair of industrial projects totaling 17 million square in North Fort Worth, Texas Hillwood is developing the projects as part of its 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development The first building, with 11...
REBusiness Online Core5 Industrial Partners has broken ground for C5 Indianapolis East, a 12 million-square-foot industrial property in Mount Comfort, Ind The Atlanta developer is building the property on a 771-acre site between W 400 N and W 500 N,...
Parkview Financial has provided $19 million of financing for the construction of Analog PDX, a 134-unit apartment property in North Portland, Ore The property is being developed on a site at 1835 North Flint Ave by Ethos Development of Portland The...
Multihousing News A venture of Bronx Pro Group and Services for the Underserved has broken ground on the first phase of a 326-unit affordable-housing property in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, NY The property, dubbed Starhill, is being...