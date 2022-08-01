Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Big Beverage Contract Manufacturing has agreed to fully lease a 123,830-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The beverage company will use the property, which is part...
New York Post Three tenants have signed leases totaling 80,000 square feet at 320 Park Ave, bringing the 766,000-sf office building to nearly full Raymond James added 38,000 sf to the 160,000 sf the financial services company had agreed to lease in...
Ladder Capital Corp originated $371 million of loans during the second quarter, nearly half the $732 million of loans it originated in the first quarter The drop in volume was a function of higher interest rates, which the company said had impacted...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Essex Property Trust reported $31 million of missed rent payments in the second quarter of the year, down from the $9 million of missed payments in the first quarter That brings the company’s total...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential reported an 112 percent renewal rate for apartment leases throughout its portfolio in the second quarter, down from the 12 percent renewal rate in the previous quarter But the decreased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Washington, DC, office market recorded positive absorption for the third straight quarter, but its vacancy rate increased and asking rents declined during the second quarter The district had 165,000...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 11 loans totaling $103 billion during the second quarter, bringing originations for the year to $187 billion At the same time, the mortgage REIT received $444...
Dallas Business Journal Neiman Marcus Group is signing a lease for about 85,000 square feet of office space at the 135 million-sf Cityplace Tower in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The local luxury retailer will occupy floors 11 through 13 at the...
Total absorption in the small-capital property market, which includes office, industrial and retail properties, amounted to 588 million square feet, according to Boxwood Means LLC While that was down roughly 16 percent when compared with last year's...