Log In or Subscribe to read more
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $5072 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 288-unit Reunion at 400 apartment property in Kissimmee, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, American Landmark LLC, to refinance the two-year-old...
Ladder Capital Corp originated $371 million of loans during the second quarter, nearly half the $732 million of loans it originated in the first quarter The drop in volume was a function of higher interest rates, which the company said had impacted...
Parkview Financial has provided $19 million of financing for the construction of Analog PDX, a 134-unit apartment property in North Portland, Ore The property is being developed on a site at 1835 North Flint Ave by Ethos Development of Portland The...
Natixis has provided $7001 million of financing to facilitate Rose Valley Capital’s purchase of the 314-unit Fields at Rock Creek apartment property in Frederick, Md The loan has a five-year term and was arranged by Meridian Capital Rose...
Kahen Properties has purchased three adjoining buildings, with apartment units and commercial space in the Lenox Hill section of Manhattan for $3375 million The New York company bought the loft building at 1026 Third Ave for $975 million from an...
Dwight Capital has provided $266 million of mortgage financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 224-unit 95 Apartments in Las Vegas The loan allowed the property’s owner, Signature...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $150 million of permanent financing against the 519-room JW Marriott Tampa Water Street hotel in Tampa, Fla The investment manager’s loan requires only interest payments for its entire 10-year term The hotel, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae has provided $1024 million of financing to fund MG Properties’ $193 million, or $579,579/unit, purchase of the 333-unit Eleanor Apartments in Milpitas, Calif The San Diego investment manager...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 11 loans totaling $103 billion during the second quarter, bringing originations for the year to $187 billion At the same time, the mortgage REIT received $444...