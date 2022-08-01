Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial property lending activity among banks had started declining in April, well before the Federal Reserve Board started steadily increasing the Fed Funds rate MountainSeed Appraisal Management LLC, whose clients include roughly 10 percent of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report East West Bank has provided $26 million of financing for LLG Investments Inc’s $50 million, or $295,857/unit, purchase of the Omnia Baseline apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The three-year loan takes...
Charlotte Business Journal Big Beverage Contract Manufacturing has agreed to fully lease a 123,830-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The beverage company will use the property, which is part...
South Florida Business Journal Keystone National Bank has provided $18 million of financing for the construction of a 103,819-square-foot self-storage facility in Miami Mlab International LLC of Doral, Fla, is building the property at 760 NW 21st St...
South Florida Business Journal LaserShip has agreed to fully lease a 141,067-square-foot warehouse property near the Miami International Airport The Vienna, Va, logistics company is leasing the Airport West Commerce Center, at 13190 NW 17th St in...
Lender 3650 REIT has provided $575 million of financing against the 162-room Art Ovation hotel in downtown Sarasota, Fla The loan has a 10-year term and allowed the property’s owner, Prime Hospitality Group of Hollywood, Fla, to refinance debt...
Square Mile Capital Management LLC has provided $2858 million of financing against the 455-unit apartment building at 160 Riverside Blvd on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, facilitating its $415 million purchase by A&E Real Estate The building...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $5072 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 288-unit Reunion at 400 apartment property in Kissimmee, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, American Landmark LLC, to refinance the two-year-old...
REJournalscom A venture of M&R Development and Campbell Capital Group has broken ground on 2929 on Mayfair, a 258-unit apartment property in Wauwatosa, Wis The five-story property is being constructed at 2929 North Mayfair Road, about 10 miles...