United Hampshire US REIT has paid $857 million, or $214/sf, for the 400,716-square-foot Upland Square retail center in Pottstown, Pa, which is about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia The company, whose shares trade on the Singapore exchange, was...
REBusiness Online Realty Income Corp has paid $29 million, or $52218/sf, for the 55,536-square-foot retail property at 9750 Gray Road in Carmel, Ind, about 20 miles north of Indianapolis The San Diego REIT purchased the property from a limited...
Orlando Business Journal Limestone Asset Management has paid $741 million, or about $18007/sf, for Millenia Plaza, a 411,503-square-foot retail property in Orlando, Fla The Miami company bought the shopping center from an affiliate of North...
Diversified Healthcare Trust has paid $82 million, or $92135/sf, for the Bayside Technology Park, an 89,000-square-foot office and laboratory property in Fremont, Calif The seller of the property could not be learned immediately Diversified...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Atlantic Yards, a 524,000-square-foot office property in Atlanta’s West Midtown area, sold for $385 million, or $73473/sf An affiliate of KKR & Co Inc, a New York private equity firm, last month agreed to buy...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CREC Capital has sold two retail buildings totaling 75,568 square feet in Homestead, Fla, for $2353 million, or about $31138/sf The Coral Gables, Fla, company sold the properties to affiliates of HGA...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report InTrust Property Partners has paid $6307 million, or $238,000/unit, for the Residences of Central Phoenix, a 265-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property...
Houston Business Journal Lee & Associates has teamed with 35 South Capital to buy the 150,000-square-foot office building at 10497 Town and Country Way in Houston The two local real estate companies acquired the property from an affiliate of...
San Antonio Business Journal An affiliate of Tourmaline Capital Partners has bought the 164,000-square-foot Landmark One office building in San Antonio A company calling itself Landmark I Office Partners LLC sold the property in a deal brokered by...