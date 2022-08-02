Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate Weekly Sentinel Real Estate Corp has purchased two Philadelphia apartment properties with a total of 213 units for an undisclosed price JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, a partnership of Barings Real Estate and MR Realty The...
Orlando Business Journal Cortland has paid $1147 million, or about $354,012/unit, for the 324-unit Lofts at Uptown Altamonte in suburban Orlando, Fla The Atlanta real estate company acquired the property from an affiliate of Epoch Residential of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gatsby FL has paid $175 million for a seven-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The New York company plans to build a 200,000-square-foot office building on the site at 11200 RCA Center Drive...
South Florida Business Journal Spectrum Investors LLC has sold a four-story office building with 136,155 square feet in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $195 million, or about $14322/sf The Hillsboro Beach, Fla, company sold the property, which sits on 81...
South Florida Business Journal Global Hotel Group has bought a portfolio of four hotels with a total of 547 rooms in South Florida for $4645 million, or about $84,918/room The McDonough, Ga, company purchased the portfolio from G6 Hospitality of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Decron Properties has paid $91 million, or $421,296/unit, for the Wyatt, a 216-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from its developer, Thompson Thrift...
Stos Partners has paid $52 million, or $18835/sf, for 3555 Cleburne Road, a 276,081-square-foot industrial property in Spring Hill, Tenn, which is about 30 miles south of Nashville, Tenn The three-year-old property marks the first investment in the...
Commercial Property Executive Schnitzer Properties has paid $462 million, or $20503/sf, for Westech Business Center I and II, a seven-building industrial property with 225,333 square feet in Phoenix The Portland, Ore, real estate company purchased...
United Hampshire US REIT has paid $857 million, or $214/sf, for the 400,716-square-foot Upland Square retail center in Pottstown, Pa, which is about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia The company, whose shares trade on the Singapore exchange, was...