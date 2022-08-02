Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America has provided $130 million of financing against the Katy Mills Mall in suburban Houston, allowing the property’s owner, a venture of Simon Property Group and KanAm Group, to retire a...
Commercial property lending activity among banks had started declining in April, well before the Federal Reserve Board started steadily increasing the Fed Funds rate MountainSeed Appraisal Management LLC, whose clients include roughly 10 percent of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential reported an 112 percent renewal rate for apartment leases throughout its portfolio in the second quarter, down from the 12 percent renewal rate in the previous quarter But the decreased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Washington, DC, office market recorded positive absorption for the third straight quarter, but its vacancy rate increased and asking rents declined during the second quarter The district had 165,000...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 11 loans totaling $103 billion during the second quarter, bringing originations for the year to $187 billion At the same time, the mortgage REIT received $444...
Multihousing News American Landmark Apartments has purchased the 408-unit Tempe Metro Apartments in Tempe, Ariz, for an undisclosed price from a venture of Continental Realty Advisors and MLG Capital The 408-unit property, at 1811 East Apache Blvd,...
Total absorption in the small-capital property market, which includes office, industrial and retail properties, amounted to 588 million square feet, according to Boxwood Means LLC While that was down roughly 16 percent when compared with last year's...
The vacancy rate for office properties in San Francisco increased to 199 percent in the second quarter, according to Colliers That's the highest vacancy rate ever recorded in the city and the ninth consecutive quarter in which it's climbed...
Monthly rents at multifamily properties across the country increased in June by $19/unit, or 11 percent from the previous month to $1,706/unit, setting a new record Monthly rent increases have only continued to grow since the beginning of the...