Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate Weekly Sentinel Real Estate Corp has purchased two Philadelphia apartment properties with a total of 213 units for an undisclosed price JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, a partnership of Barings Real Estate and MR Realty The...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gatsby FL has paid $175 million for a seven-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The New York company plans to build a 200,000-square-foot office building on the site at 11200 RCA Center Drive...
South Florida Business Journal Spectrum Investors LLC has sold a four-story office building with 136,155 square feet in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $195 million, or about $14322/sf The Hillsboro Beach, Fla, company sold the property, which sits on 81...
South Florida Business Journal AvalonBay Communities Inc has paid $295 million, or about $453,846/unit, for two apartment properties with a combined 650 units in Miramar, Fla The Arlington, Va, REIT bought the properties from a joint venture of...
South Florida Business Journal Global Hotel Group has bought a portfolio of four hotels with a total of 547 rooms in South Florida for $4645 million, or about $84,918/room The McDonough, Ga, company purchased the portfolio from G6 Hospitality of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Decron Properties has paid $91 million, or $421,296/unit, for the Wyatt, a 216-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from its developer, Thompson Thrift...
Stos Partners has paid $52 million, or $18835/sf, for 3555 Cleburne Road, a 276,081-square-foot industrial property in Spring Hill, Tenn, which is about 30 miles south of Nashville, Tenn The three-year-old property marks the first investment in the...
Commercial Property Executive Schnitzer Properties has paid $462 million, or $20503/sf, for Westech Business Center I and II, a seven-building industrial property with 225,333 square feet in Phoenix The Portland, Ore, real estate company purchased...
United Hampshire US REIT has paid $857 million, or $214/sf, for the 400,716-square-foot Upland Square retail center in Pottstown, Pa, which is about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia The company, whose shares trade on the Singapore exchange, was...