Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report UDR Inc has reduced its 2022 apartment acquisition goal to $208 million from $600 million The Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT, which has a portfolio of 181 apartment properties with 58,328 units throughout the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gatsby FL has paid $175 million for a seven-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The New York company plans to build a 200,000-square-foot office building on the site at 11200 RCA Center Drive...
The Real Deal Law firm Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan has signed a 15-year lease for 27,000 square feet at 875 Third Ave in midtown Manhattan The law firm is moving from 48,000 sf it leases at 120 Broadway in the borough’s Financial District JLL...
Dallas Morning News Lincoln Property Commercial has filed plans to develop a three-building mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown area The project is being planned for a development site at 2500 Cedar Springs Road One building would consist...
TWG has broken ground on Fort at the Railyard, a 233-unit apartment property in downtown Green Bay, Wis The Indianapolis developer is building the $59 million project at 419 Donald Driver Way Western Alliance Bank provided construction financing for...
Charlotte Business Journal Big Beverage Contract Manufacturing has agreed to fully lease a 123,830-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The beverage company will use the property, which is part...
South Florida Business Journal Keystone National Bank has provided $18 million of financing for the construction of a 103,819-square-foot self-storage facility in Miami Mlab International LLC of Doral, Fla, is building the property at 760 NW 21st St...
South Florida Business Journal LaserShip has agreed to fully lease a 141,067-square-foot warehouse property near the Miami International Airport The Vienna, Va, logistics company is leasing the Airport West Commerce Center, at 13190 NW 17th St in...
New York Post Three tenants have signed leases totaling 80,000 square feet at 320 Park Ave, bringing the 766,000-sf office building to nearly full Raymond James added 38,000 sf to the 160,000 sf the financial services company had agreed to lease in...