Commercial property lending activity among banks had started declining in April, well before the Federal Reserve Board started steadily increasing the Fed Funds rate MountainSeed Appraisal Management LLC, whose clients include roughly 10 percent of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report East West Bank has provided $26 million of financing for LLG Investments Inc’s $50 million, or $295,857/unit, purchase of the Omnia Baseline apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The three-year loan takes...
South Florida Business Journal Keystone National Bank has provided $18 million of financing for the construction of a 103,819-square-foot self-storage facility in Miami Mlab International LLC of Doral, Fla, is building the property at 760 NW 21st St...
Lender 3650 REIT has provided $575 million of financing against the 162-room Art Ovation hotel in downtown Sarasota, Fla The loan has a 10-year term and allowed the property’s owner, Prime Hospitality Group of Hollywood, Fla, to refinance debt...
A venture of King Street Properties, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management and Mugar Enterprises has lined up $585 million of financing for the construction of Allston LabWorks, a 580,905-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston JLL Capital...
Square Mile Capital Management LLC has provided $2858 million of financing against the 455-unit apartment building at 160 Riverside Blvd on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, facilitating its $415 million purchase by A&E Real Estate The building...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $5072 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 288-unit Reunion at 400 apartment property in Kissimmee, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, American Landmark LLC, to refinance the two-year-old...
Ladder Capital Corp originated $371 million of loans during the second quarter, nearly half the $732 million of loans it originated in the first quarter The drop in volume was a function of higher interest rates, which the company said had impacted...
Parkview Financial has provided $19 million of financing for the construction of Analog PDX, a 134-unit apartment property in North Portland, Ore The property is being developed on a site at 1835 North Flint Ave by Ethos Development of Portland The...