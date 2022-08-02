Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Realty Income Corp has paid $29 million, or $52218/sf, for the 55,536-square-foot retail property at 9750 Gray Road in Carmel, Ind, about 20 miles north of Indianapolis The San Diego REIT purchased the property from a limited...
Charlotte Business Journal Big Beverage Contract Manufacturing has agreed to fully lease a 123,830-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The beverage company will use the property, which is part...
South Florida Business Journal Keystone National Bank has provided $18 million of financing for the construction of a 103,819-square-foot self-storage facility in Miami Mlab International LLC of Doral, Fla, is building the property at 760 NW 21st St...
South Florida Business Journal LaserShip has agreed to fully lease a 141,067-square-foot warehouse property near the Miami International Airport The Vienna, Va, logistics company is leasing the Airport West Commerce Center, at 13190 NW 17th St in...
A venture of King Street Properties, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management and Mugar Enterprises has lined up $585 million of financing for the construction of Allston LabWorks, a 580,905-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston JLL Capital...
REJournalscom A venture of M&R Development and Campbell Capital Group has broken ground on 2929 on Mayfair, a 258-unit apartment property in Wauwatosa, Wis The five-story property is being constructed at 2929 North Mayfair Road, about 10 miles...
Multihousing News Santander Bank and City National Bank have provided $134 million of financing for the construction of Hanover Place, a 314-unit apartment property in downtown Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan on behalf of...
Dallas Morning News Kairoi Residential has unveiled plans to build an eight-story apartment project with 190 units in Dallas The San Antonio developer wants to build the project on Travis Street, just west of the North Central Expressway If...
Dallas Morning News Prologis has plans to build the Belt Line Corporate Center in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The San Francisco industrial REIT last year bought a more than 45-acre development site on Belt Line Road east of Interstate 35...