South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gatsby FL has paid $175 million for a seven-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The New York company plans to build a 200,000-square-foot office building on the site at 11200 RCA Center Drive...
The Real Deal The Chetrit Group has secured $185 million of financing to fund the renovation of the 570-room Hotel Carter in Manhattan Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies provided the financing, which was arranged by Surya Capital Partners The loan...
Dallas Morning News Lincoln Property Commercial has filed plans to develop a three-building mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown area The project is being planned for a development site at 2500 Cedar Springs Road One building would consist...
TWG has broken ground on Fort at the Railyard, a 233-unit apartment property in downtown Green Bay, Wis The Indianapolis developer is building the $59 million project at 419 Donald Driver Way Western Alliance Bank provided construction financing for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SL Green Realty Corp reported a decline in occupancy in the second quarter, to 92 percent from 927 percent in the first quarter Meanwhile, the New York REIT, which owns 64 office buildings with 344 million...
Charlotte Business Journal Big Beverage Contract Manufacturing has agreed to fully lease a 123,830-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The beverage company will use the property, which is part...
South Florida Business Journal Keystone National Bank has provided $18 million of financing for the construction of a 103,819-square-foot self-storage facility in Miami Mlab International LLC of Doral, Fla, is building the property at 760 NW 21st St...
South Florida Business Journal LaserShip has agreed to fully lease a 141,067-square-foot warehouse property near the Miami International Airport The Vienna, Va, logistics company is leasing the Airport West Commerce Center, at 13190 NW 17th St in...
A venture of King Street Properties, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management and Mugar Enterprises has lined up $585 million of financing for the construction of Allston LabWorks, a 580,905-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston JLL Capital...