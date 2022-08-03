Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News The Dallas Independent School District has bought Crossings II, a 12-story office building with about 280,000 square feet in that city An affiliate of Thompson Realty of Irving, Texas, sold the property, which it had bought in...
Dallas Morning News Ground is scheduled to break next month on a 104 million-square-foot warehouse building in North Fort Worth, Texas NorthPoint Development is building the industrial property as part of the Intermodal Logistics Center, near...
Dallas Morning News A venture of 42 Real Estate and SLJ Co has been approved to build a mixed-use project in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The project will be built on 235 acres along Interstate 20 near Lawson Road and will consist...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by Sphinx Development has lined up $3425 million of construction financing for the 204-unit Fiji Lofts affordable-housing property in Dallas The venture includes Berkshire Hathaway Affordable Housing and Cameron...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Belgarde Property Services Inc has paid $60 million, or $288,461/unit, for the Northlake Lofts, a 208-unit apartment property in Lakeville, Minn The Minneapolis company purchased the property from Roers Cos of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report UDR Inc has reduced its 2022 apartment acquisition goal to $208 million from $600 million The Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT, which has a portfolio of 181 apartment properties with 58,328 units throughout the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gatsby FL has paid $175 million for a seven-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The New York company plans to build a 200,000-square-foot office building on the site at 11200 RCA Center Drive...
The Real Deal The Chetrit Group has secured $185 million of financing to fund the renovation of the 570-room Hotel Carter in Manhattan Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies provided the financing, which was arranged by Surya Capital Partners The loan...
Dallas Morning News Lincoln Property Commercial has filed plans to develop a three-building mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown area The project is being planned for a development site at 2500 Cedar Springs Road One building would consist...