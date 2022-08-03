Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MSD Partners has provided $70 million of innovative financing for the development of a 46-unit residential condominium project in the town of Bay Harbor Islands, Fla, just north of Miami The project is...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Pinnacle 441, with 110 affordable-housing units and three market-rate apartments in Hollywood, Fla Pinnacle, a Miami developer, is building the multifamily property on 306 acres at 890 North State...
Dallas Morning News The Dallas Independent School District has bought Crossings II, a 12-story office building with about 280,000 square feet in that city An affiliate of Thompson Realty of Irving, Texas, sold the property, which it had bought in...
Dallas Morning News Ground is scheduled to break next month on a 104 million-square-foot warehouse building in North Fort Worth, Texas NorthPoint Development is building the industrial property as part of the Intermodal Logistics Center, near...
Dallas Morning News A venture of 42 Real Estate and SLJ Co has been approved to build a mixed-use project in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The project will be built on 235 acres along Interstate 20 near Lawson Road and will consist...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by Sphinx Development has lined up $3425 million of construction financing for the 204-unit Fiji Lofts affordable-housing property in Dallas The venture includes Berkshire Hathaway Affordable Housing and Cameron...
Zilber Property Group is planning to build Caledonia Corporate Park, a five-building industrial property totaling 16 million square feet in Caledonia, Wis The Milwaukee investor and developer expects to break ground next month on the property, at...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Belgarde Property Services Inc has paid $60 million, or $288,461/unit, for the Northlake Lofts, a 208-unit apartment property in Lakeville, Minn The Minneapolis company purchased the property from Roers Cos of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report UDR Inc has reduced its 2022 apartment acquisition goal to $208 million from $600 million The Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT, which has a portfolio of 181 apartment properties with 58,328 units throughout the...