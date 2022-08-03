Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MSD Partners has provided $70 million of innovative financing for the development of a 46-unit residential condominium project in the town of Bay Harbor Islands, Fla, just north of Miami The project is...
Multihousingnewscom Olympus Property has purchased the 192-unit Stone Gables apartment property in Raeford, NC, for $419 million, or about $218,299/unit Maxus Realty Trust sold the property, at 9000 Stone Gate Drive, which has a mix of one-, two-...
REBusiness Online Kraus-Anderson Development Co has opened MODA on Raymond, a 220-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The Minneapolis developer broke ground on the six-story property, at 760 Raymond Ave, in January 2021 It cost $386 million to...
Charlotte Business Journal KKR & Co Inc has bought Solis Southline, a 300-unit apartment property in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte, NC, for $129 million, or $430,000/sf The New York investment firm purchased the property from...
South Florida Business Journal ACORE Capital Management has provided $87 million of construction financing for 300 Banyan, a 100,000-square-foot office project in West Palm Beach, Fla A venture of Wheelock Street Capital and Brand Atlantic Real...
Dallas Morning News The Dallas Independent School District has bought Crossings II, a 12-story office building with about 280,000 square feet in that city An affiliate of Thompson Realty of Irving, Texas, sold the property, which it had bought in...
Dallas Morning News Ground is scheduled to break next month on a 104 million-square-foot warehouse building in North Fort Worth, Texas NorthPoint Development is building the industrial property as part of the Intermodal Logistics Center, near...
Dallas Morning News A venture of 42 Real Estate and SLJ Co has been approved to build a mixed-use project in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The project will be built on 235 acres along Interstate 20 near Lawson Road and will consist...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by Sphinx Development has lined up $3425 million of construction financing for the 204-unit Fiji Lofts affordable-housing property in Dallas The venture includes Berkshire Hathaway Affordable Housing and Cameron...