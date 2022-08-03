Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A venture led by Sphinx Development has lined up $3425 million of construction financing for the 204-unit Fiji Lofts affordable-housing property in Dallas The venture includes Berkshire Hathaway Affordable Housing and Cameron...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1384 million of financing against High Street, a mixed-use property with office, retail and multifamily space in Phoenix The loan was part of a recapitalization that involved the sale of a major stake in the property...
REBusinessOnline A venture of Goodegg Investments and Break of Day Capital has purchased Mission Antigua, a 248-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz, for an undisclosed price The seller was not identified Mission Antigua, at 5525 South Mission...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America has provided $130 million of financing against the Katy Mills Mall in suburban Houston, allowing the property’s owner, a venture of Simon Property Group and KanAm Group, to retire a...
Commercial Property Executive Schnitzer Properties has paid $462 million, or $20503/sf, for Westech Business Center I and II, a seven-building industrial property with 225,333 square feet in Phoenix The Portland, Ore, real estate company purchased...
REBusiness Online A group led by West Valley Properties has sold the Promenade Shopping Center, a 118,485-square-foot retail center in Modesto, Calif, for $25 million, or $21099/sf The Los Altos, Calif, investor sold the property to a local family...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $1843 million for the construction of 600 South Tryon, a proposed 24-story office building with 410,000 square feet in Charlotte, NC JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan The building, which comprises the...
Commercial property lending activity among banks had started declining in April, well before the Federal Reserve Board started steadily increasing the Fed Funds rate MountainSeed Appraisal Management LLC, whose clients include roughly 10 percent of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report East West Bank has provided $26 million of financing for LLG Investments Inc’s $50 million, or $295,857/unit, purchase of the Omnia Baseline apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The three-year loan takes...