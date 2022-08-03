Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusinessOnline Excelsa Properties has sold Bend at Oak Forest, a 392-unit apartment property in Houston The buyer and sales price were not disclosed The property, at 4000 Watonga Blvd, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and includes a...
Multihousingnewscom Olympus Property has purchased the 192-unit Stone Gables apartment property in Raeford, NC, for $419 million, or about $218,299/unit Maxus Realty Trust sold the property, at 9000 Stone Gate Drive, which has a mix of one-, two-...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Pinnacle 441, with 110 affordable-housing units and three market-rate apartments in Hollywood, Fla Pinnacle, a Miami developer, is building the multifamily property on 306 acres at 890 North State...
South Florida Business Journal ACORE Capital Management has provided $87 million of construction financing for 300 Banyan, a 100,000-square-foot office project in West Palm Beach, Fla A venture of Wheelock Street Capital and Brand Atlantic Real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pebblebook Hotel Trust sold its 208-room Marker San Francisco hotel to Stockdale Capital Partners for $77 million, or $370,192/room It had completed the property’s sale in late June, but the buyer at...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Belgarde Property Services Inc has paid $60 million, or $288,461/unit, for the Northlake Lofts, a 208-unit apartment property in Lakeville, Minn The Minneapolis company purchased the property from Roers Cos of...
Huntsville Business Journal Freeman Webb Co has bought the 334-unit Gravity at 255 Apartment Homes in Huntsville, Ala Lurin Capital sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield The sales price was not disclosed The property is...
REBusinessOnline A venture of Goodegg Investments and Break of Day Capital has purchased Mission Antigua, a 248-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz, for an undisclosed price The seller was not identified Mission Antigua, at 5525 South Mission...
Real Estate Weekly Sentinel Real Estate Corp has purchased two Philadelphia apartment properties with a total of 213 units for an undisclosed price JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, a partnership of Barings Real Estate and MR Realty The...