Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pebblebook Hotel Trust sold its 208-room Marker San Francisco hotel to Stockdale Capital Partners for $77 million, or $370,192/room It had completed the property’s sale in late June, but the buyer at...
Zilber Property Group is planning to build Caledonia Corporate Park, a five-building industrial property totaling 16 million square feet in Caledonia, Wis The Milwaukee investor and developer expects to break ground next month on the property, at...
Huntsville Business Journal Freeman Webb Co has bought the 334-unit Gravity at 255 Apartment Homes in Huntsville, Ala Lurin Capital sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield The sales price was not disclosed The property is...
REBusinessOnline A venture of Goodegg Investments and Break of Day Capital has purchased Mission Antigua, a 248-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz, for an undisclosed price The seller was not identified Mission Antigua, at 5525 South Mission...
Real Estate Weekly Sentinel Real Estate Corp has purchased two Philadelphia apartment properties with a total of 213 units for an undisclosed price JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, a partnership of Barings Real Estate and MR Realty The...
Orlando Business Journal Cortland has paid $1147 million, or about $354,012/unit, for the 324-unit Lofts at Uptown Altamonte in suburban Orlando, Fla The Atlanta real estate company acquired the property from an affiliate of Epoch Residential of...
South Florida Business Journal Spectrum Investors LLC has sold a four-story office building with 136,155 square feet in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $195 million, or about $14322/sf The Hillsboro Beach, Fla, company sold the property, which sits on 81...
South Florida Business Journal AvalonBay Communities Inc has paid $295 million, or about $453,846/unit, for two apartment properties with a combined 650 units in Miramar, Fla The Arlington, Va, REIT bought the properties from a joint venture of...
South Florida Business Journal Global Hotel Group has bought a portfolio of four hotels with a total of 547 rooms in South Florida for $4645 million, or about $84,918/room The McDonough, Ga, company purchased the portfolio from G6 Hospitality of...