Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Belgarde Property Services Inc has paid $60 million, or $288,461/unit, for the Northlake Lofts, a 208-unit apartment property in Lakeville, Minn The Minneapolis company purchased the property from Roers Cos of...
Huntsville Business Journal Freeman Webb Co has bought the 334-unit Gravity at 255 Apartment Homes in Huntsville, Ala Lurin Capital sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield The sales price was not disclosed The property is...
REBusinessOnline A venture of Goodegg Investments and Break of Day Capital has purchased Mission Antigua, a 248-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz, for an undisclosed price The seller was not identified Mission Antigua, at 5525 South Mission...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report UDR Inc has reduced its 2022 apartment acquisition goal to $208 million from $600 million The Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT, which has a portfolio of 181 apartment properties with 58,328 units throughout the...
Real Estate Weekly Sentinel Real Estate Corp has purchased two Philadelphia apartment properties with a total of 213 units for an undisclosed price JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, a partnership of Barings Real Estate and MR Realty The...
Orlando Business Journal Cortland has paid $1147 million, or about $354,012/unit, for the 324-unit Lofts at Uptown Altamonte in suburban Orlando, Fla The Atlanta real estate company acquired the property from an affiliate of Epoch Residential of...
South Florida Business Journal Spectrum Investors LLC has sold a four-story office building with 136,155 square feet in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $195 million, or about $14322/sf The Hillsboro Beach, Fla, company sold the property, which sits on 81...
South Florida Business Journal AvalonBay Communities Inc has paid $295 million, or about $453,846/unit, for two apartment properties with a combined 650 units in Miramar, Fla The Arlington, Va, REIT bought the properties from a joint venture of...
South Florida Business Journal Global Hotel Group has bought a portfolio of four hotels with a total of 547 rooms in South Florida for $4645 million, or about $84,918/room The McDonough, Ga, company purchased the portfolio from G6 Hospitality of...