Vertical Street Ventures has paid $385 million, or $165,948/unit, for Metro Tucson, a 232-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor purchased the property from an unnamed seller in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Cincinnati Business Courier Shelbourne Global has paid $22 million, or $10069/sf, for Summit Woods, a 218,500-square-foot office property in Sharonville, Ohio The New York real estate company purchased the property from Fred Skurow, a local...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report USBank has provided $6142 million of financing to facilitate Grand Peaks’ $935 million, or $508,152/unit, purchase of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix The Denver investor...
Commercial Observer Related Fund Management has paid $61 million, or $18066/sf, for the 337,659-square-foot Packard Building mixed-use property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The family that started cosmetics giant Mana Products sold...
REBusinessOnline First National Realty Partners has bought Heritage Park, a 167,000-square-foot retail center in Suisan City, Calif Terms of the deal were not disclosed The property is encumbered by a $27 million loan that’s securitized...
REBusinessOnline Excelsa Properties has sold Bend at Oak Forest, a 392-unit apartment property in Houston The buyer and sales price were not disclosed The property, at 4000 Watonga Blvd, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and includes a...
Multihousingnewscom Olympus Property has purchased the 192-unit Stone Gables apartment property in Raeford, NC, for $419 million, or about $218,299/unit Maxus Realty Trust sold the property, at 9000 Stone Gate Drive, which has a mix of one-, two-...
Charlotte Business Journal KKR & Co Inc has bought Solis Southline, a 300-unit apartment property in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte, NC, for $129 million, or $430,000/sf The New York investment firm purchased the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pebblebook Hotel Trust sold its 208-room Marker San Francisco hotel to Stockdale Capital Partners for $77 million, or $370,192/room It had completed the property’s sale in late June, but the buyer at...