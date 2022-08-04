Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pebblebook Hotel Trust sold its 208-room Marker San Francisco hotel to Stockdale Capital Partners for $77 million, or $370,192/room It had completed the property’s sale in late June, but the buyer at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report UDR Inc has reduced its 2022 apartment acquisition goal to $208 million from $600 million The Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT, which has a portfolio of 181 apartment properties with 58,328 units throughout the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SL Green Realty Corp reported a decline in occupancy in the second quarter, to 92 percent from 927 percent in the first quarter Meanwhile, the New York REIT, which owns 64 office buildings with 344 million...
Ladder Capital Corp originated $371 million of loans during the second quarter, nearly half the $732 million of loans it originated in the first quarter The drop in volume was a function of higher interest rates, which the company said had impacted...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Essex Property Trust reported $31 million of missed rent payments in the second quarter of the year, down from the $9 million of missed payments in the first quarter That brings the company’s total...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 11 loans totaling $103 billion during the second quarter, bringing originations for the year to $187 billion At the same time, the mortgage REIT received $444...
Columbia Property Trust Inc, which nearly three years ago had acquired investment manager Normandy Real Estate Management, has spun off the funds it had assumed through that transaction to a company led by one of Normandy’s co-founders The...
Prologis finally has struck a deal to acquire Duke Realty Corp in an all-stock transaction valued at $26 billion, including the assumption of debt Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, had offered to buy Duke, an Indianapolis REIT, last month...
Montgomery Street Partners, a Dallas investment manager that two years ago launched a private REIT to pursue investments in the ground beneath properties, has raised another $500 million of equity for the vehicle, the Ground Lease REIT Inc The...