Vertical Street Ventures has paid $385 million, or $165,948/unit, for Metro Tucson, a 232-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor purchased the property from an unnamed seller in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
ROI-NJcom Penwood Real Estate Investment Management has paid $60 million, or $21768/sf, for a 275,631-square-foot warehouse property in Bordentown, NJ, which is about 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia The Hartford, Conn, investment manager bought...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report USBank has provided $6142 million of financing to facilitate Grand Peaks’ $935 million, or $508,152/unit, purchase of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix The Denver investor...
Commercial Observer Related Fund Management has paid $61 million, or $18066/sf, for the 337,659-square-foot Packard Building mixed-use property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The family that started cosmetics giant Mana Products sold...
REBusinessOnline First National Realty Partners has bought Heritage Park, a 167,000-square-foot retail center in Suisan City, Calif Terms of the deal were not disclosed The property is encumbered by a $27 million loan that’s securitized...
REBusinessOnline Excelsa Properties has sold Bend at Oak Forest, a 392-unit apartment property in Houston The buyer and sales price were not disclosed The property, at 4000 Watonga Blvd, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and includes a...
Multihousingnewscom Olympus Property has purchased the 192-unit Stone Gables apartment property in Raeford, NC, for $419 million, or about $218,299/unit Maxus Realty Trust sold the property, at 9000 Stone Gate Drive, which has a mix of one-, two-...
REBusiness Online Kraus-Anderson Development Co has opened MODA on Raymond, a 220-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The Minneapolis developer broke ground on the six-story property, at 760 Raymond Ave, in January 2021 It cost $386 million to...
Charlotte Business Journal KKR & Co Inc has bought Solis Southline, a 300-unit apartment property in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte, NC, for $129 million, or $430,000/sf The New York investment firm purchased the property from...