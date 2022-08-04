Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Davlyn Investments has paid $655 million, or $355,978/unit, for the 184-unit Aviara apartment property in Las Vegas The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Acacia...
Multihousingnewscom Olympus Property has purchased the 192-unit Stone Gables apartment property in Raeford, NC, for $419 million, or about $218,299/unit Maxus Realty Trust sold the property, at 9000 Stone Gate Drive, which has a mix of one-, two-...
Charlotte Business Journal KKR & Co Inc has bought Solis Southline, a 300-unit apartment property in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte, NC, for $129 million, or $430,000/sf The New York investment firm purchased the property from...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Pinnacle 441, with 110 affordable-housing units and three market-rate apartments in Hollywood, Fla Pinnacle, a Miami developer, is building the multifamily property on 306 acres at 890 North State...
South Florida Business Journal ACORE Capital Management has provided $87 million of construction financing for 300 Banyan, a 100,000-square-foot office project in West Palm Beach, Fla A venture of Wheelock Street Capital and Brand Atlantic Real...
Huntsville Business Journal Freeman Webb Co has bought the 334-unit Gravity at 255 Apartment Homes in Huntsville, Ala Lurin Capital sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield The sales price was not disclosed The property is...
Orlando Business Journal Cortland has paid $1147 million, or about $354,012/unit, for the 324-unit Lofts at Uptown Altamonte in suburban Orlando, Fla The Atlanta real estate company acquired the property from an affiliate of Epoch Residential of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gatsby FL has paid $175 million for a seven-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The New York company plans to build a 200,000-square-foot office building on the site at 11200 RCA Center Drive...
South Florida Business Journal Spectrum Investors LLC has sold a four-story office building with 136,155 square feet in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $195 million, or about $14322/sf The Hillsboro Beach, Fla, company sold the property, which sits on 81...