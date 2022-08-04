Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MSD Partners has provided $70 million of innovative financing for the development of a 46-unit residential condominium project in the town of Bay Harbor Islands, Fla, just north of Miami The project is...
Freddie Mac has provided $522 million of mortgage financing against the 25 Biscayne Park apartment building in Miami The loan, which requires only interest payments for its 10-year term, was arranged by Aztec Group of Miami It allowed the...
South Florida Business Journal ACORE Capital Management has provided $87 million of construction financing for 300 Banyan, a 100,000-square-foot office project in West Palm Beach, Fla A venture of Wheelock Street Capital and Brand Atlantic Real...
Multi-Housing News JPMorgan Chase has provided $919 million of financing for the construction of Bellevue Station, a 288-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Wash Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of a venture of Legacy...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by Sphinx Development has lined up $3425 million of construction financing for the 204-unit Fiji Lofts affordable-housing property in Dallas The venture includes Berkshire Hathaway Affordable Housing and Cameron...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1384 million of financing against High Street, a mixed-use property with office, retail and multifamily space in Phoenix The loan was part of a recapitalization that involved the sale of a major stake in the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America has provided $130 million of financing against the Katy Mills Mall in suburban Houston, allowing the property’s owner, a venture of Simon Property Group and KanAm Group, to retire a...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $1843 million for the construction of 600 South Tryon, a proposed 24-story office building with 410,000 square feet in Charlotte, NC JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan The building, which comprises the...
Commercial property lending activity among banks had started declining in April, well before the Federal Reserve Board started steadily increasing the Fed Funds rate MountainSeed Appraisal Management LLC, whose clients include roughly 10 percent of...