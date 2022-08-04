Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Simpson Housing has purchased the 500-unit Brick Row apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Brick Row, at 744 Brick Row, was built in 2009 and has a mix of...
Rentvcom LBA Logistics has acquired Marine Drive Distribution Center, a four-building industrial property with 590,100 square feet in Portland, Ore The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from Clarion Partners of New York, which was...
Vertical Street Ventures has paid $385 million, or $165,948/unit, for Metro Tucson, a 232-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor purchased the property from an unnamed seller in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Cincinnati Business Courier Shelbourne Global has paid $22 million, or $10069/sf, for Summit Woods, a 218,500-square-foot office property in Sharonville, Ohio The New York real estate company purchased the property from Fred Skurow, a local...
ROI-NJcom Penwood Real Estate Investment Management has paid $60 million, or $21768/sf, for a 275,631-square-foot warehouse property in Bordentown, NJ, which is about 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia The Hartford, Conn, investment manager bought...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report USBank has provided $6142 million of financing to facilitate Grand Peaks’ $935 million, or $508,152/unit, purchase of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix The Denver investor...
Commercial Observer Related Fund Management has paid $61 million, or $18066/sf, for the 337,659-square-foot Packard Building mixed-use property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The family that started cosmetics giant Mana Products sold...
REBusinessOnline First National Realty Partners has bought Heritage Park, a 167,000-square-foot retail center in Suisan City, Calif Terms of the deal were not disclosed The property is encumbered by a $27 million loan that’s securitized...
REBusinessOnline Excelsa Properties has sold Bend at Oak Forest, a 392-unit apartment property in Houston The buyer and sales price were not disclosed The property, at 4000 Watonga Blvd, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and includes a...