Dallas Morning News Simpson Housing has purchased the 500-unit Brick Row apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Brick Row, at 744 Brick Row, was built in 2009 and has a mix of...
REBusinessOnline Excelsa Properties has sold Bend at Oak Forest, a 392-unit apartment property in Houston The buyer and sales price were not disclosed The property, at 4000 Watonga Blvd, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and includes a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MSD Partners has provided $70 million of innovative financing for the development of a 46-unit residential condominium project in the town of Bay Harbor Islands, Fla, just north of Miami The project is...
REBusiness Online Kraus-Anderson Development Co has opened MODA on Raymond, a 220-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The Minneapolis developer broke ground on the six-story property, at 760 Raymond Ave, in January 2021 It cost $386 million to...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Pinnacle 441, with 110 affordable-housing units and three market-rate apartments in Hollywood, Fla Pinnacle, a Miami developer, is building the multifamily property on 306 acres at 890 North State...
Dallas Morning News The Dallas Independent School District has bought Crossings II, a 12-story office building with about 280,000 square feet in that city An affiliate of Thompson Realty of Irving, Texas, sold the property, which it had bought in...
Dallas Morning News Ground is scheduled to break next month on a 104 million-square-foot warehouse building in North Fort Worth, Texas NorthPoint Development is building the industrial property as part of the Intermodal Logistics Center, near...
Dallas Morning News A venture of 42 Real Estate and SLJ Co has been approved to build a mixed-use project in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The project will be built on 235 acres along Interstate 20 near Lawson Road and will consist...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by Sphinx Development has lined up $3425 million of construction financing for the 204-unit Fiji Lofts affordable-housing property in Dallas The venture includes Berkshire Hathaway Affordable Housing and Cameron...