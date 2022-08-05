Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business North Park Ventures has agreed to pay $353 million, or $215,243/unit, for a portfolio of five apartment properties with a total of 164 units in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The Chicago investment firm is buying...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co Inc has filed plans to build a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in North Fort Worth, Texas The New York investment manager is developing the three-building property on Bonds Ranch Road near Interstate 35 West,...
Dallas Morning News Three financial services companies have agreed to lease large chunks of Dallas-area office space totaling 21 million square feet Wells Fargo Bank has agreed to fully lease a two-building office project that’s being planned...
Austin Business Journal Aspen Heights Partners is developing a two-building residential property with 921 units in Austin, Texas The local real estate company is building the property on city-owned development sites at 1215 Red River St and 606 East...
Menashe Properties Inc has paid $50 million, or $13514/sf, for Stanford Place III, a 370,000-square-foot office property in Denver The sales price was first reported by Commercial Property Executive The Portland, Ore, developer purchased the...
Bender Cos has paid $174 million, or $228,947/unit, for Freshwater Apartments, with 76 units in Milwaukee The Chicago investment manager purchased the property from Wangard Partners Inc of Milwaukee, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets The...
Morgan Properties has paid $410 million for a pair of apartment portfolios with a total of 2,986 units in Illinois and Indiana The acquisitions, from Harbor Group International and a venture of Wilkinson Corp and Torchlight Investors, bolsters the...
Dallas Morning News Simpson Housing has purchased the 500-unit Brick Row apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Brick Row, at 744 Brick Row, was built in 2009 and has a mix of...
Houston Business Journal A venture of McNair Interests and Pontikes Development is building a 337,000-square-foot industrial property in Baytown, Texas, about 26 miles east of Houston The property is being built just off Interstate 10 near Highway...