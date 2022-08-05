Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hardt Investments has sold the 168-unit Tyner Ranch Apartments in Bakersfield, Calif, for $31 million, or $184,523/unit The local company sold the property to an unnamed Modesto, Calif, investment group in a deal brokered by Mogharebi Group Tyner...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co Inc has filed plans to build a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in North Fort Worth, Texas The New York investment manager is developing the three-building property on Bonds Ranch Road near Interstate 35 West,...
Dallas Morning News Three financial services companies have agreed to lease large chunks of Dallas-area office space totaling 21 million square feet Wells Fargo Bank has agreed to fully lease a two-building office project that’s being planned...
Austin Business Journal Aspen Heights Partners is developing a two-building residential property with 921 units in Austin, Texas The local real estate company is building the property on city-owned development sites at 1215 Red River St and 606 East...
New York YIMBY Construction of the exterior of 1162 Broadway, a 13-story office building in the North of Madison Square Park, or NoMad, section of Manhattan, has been completed The property, between West 27th and West 28th streets, is being...
Houston Business Journal A venture of McNair Interests and Pontikes Development is building a 337,000-square-foot industrial property in Baytown, Texas, about 26 miles east of Houston The property is being built just off Interstate 10 near Highway...
Rentvcom LBA Logistics has acquired Marine Drive Distribution Center, a four-building industrial property with 590,100 square feet in Portland, Ore The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from Clarion Partners of New York, which was...
REBusinessOnline First National Realty Partners has bought Heritage Park, a 167,000-square-foot retail center in Suisan City, Calif Terms of the deal were not disclosed The property is encumbered by a $27 million loan that’s securitized...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MSD Partners has provided $70 million of innovative financing for the development of a 46-unit residential condominium project in the town of Bay Harbor Islands, Fla, just north of Miami The project is...