Crain’s Chicago Business North Park Ventures has agreed to pay $353 million, or $215,243/unit, for a portfolio of five apartment properties with a total of 164 units in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The Chicago investment firm is buying...
San Antonio Business Journal SB Pacific Group LLC has bought the Encino Trace Luxury Apartment Homes in College Station, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Berkeley, Calif, company purchased the 340-unit property from Koontz Corp of San Antonio,...
Menashe Properties Inc has paid $50 million, or $13514/sf, for Stanford Place III, a 370,000-square-foot office property in Denver The sales price was first reported by Commercial Property Executive The Portland, Ore, developer purchased the...
Morgan Properties has paid $410 million for a pair of apartment portfolios with a total of 2,986 units in Illinois and Indiana The acquisitions, from Harbor Group International and a venture of Wilkinson Corp and Torchlight Investors, bolsters the...
Dallas Morning News Simpson Housing has purchased the 500-unit Brick Row apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Brick Row, at 744 Brick Row, was built in 2009 and has a mix of...
Rentvcom LBA Logistics has acquired Marine Drive Distribution Center, a four-building industrial property with 590,100 square feet in Portland, Ore The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from Clarion Partners of New York, which was...
Vertical Street Ventures has paid $385 million, or $165,948/unit, for Metro Tucson, a 232-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor purchased the property from an unnamed seller in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Cincinnati Business Courier Shelbourne Global has paid $22 million, or $10069/sf, for Summit Woods, a 218,500-square-foot office property in Sharonville, Ohio The New York real estate company purchased the property from Fred Skurow, a local...
ROI-NJcom Penwood Real Estate Investment Management has paid $60 million, or $21768/sf, for a 275,631-square-foot warehouse property in Bordentown, NJ, which is about 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia The Hartford, Conn, investment manager bought...