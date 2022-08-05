Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Donec Real Estate Partners has paid $386 million, or about $329,915/unit, for Element at Kirkwood, a 117-unit apartment property in Atlanta The Greenville, NC, company bought the property, at 2035 Memorial Drive, from an...
Triad Business Journal A venture that includes Deep River Partners has bought a portfolio of office buildings with more than 298,000 square feet in Greensboro, NC, for $2025 million, or about $6795/sf Highwood Properties Inc, a Raleigh, NC, REIT,...
Dallas Morning News Three financial services companies have agreed to lease large chunks of Dallas-area office space totaling 21 million square feet Wells Fargo Bank has agreed to fully lease a two-building office project that’s being planned...
South Florida Business Journal Federal Realty Investment Trust has purchased the 392,000-square-foot Shops at Pembroke Gardens retail property in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $1805 million, or about $46046/sf The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property...
Multihousingnewscom Olympus Property has purchased the 192-unit Stone Gables apartment property in Raeford, NC, for $419 million, or about $218,299/unit Maxus Realty Trust sold the property, at 9000 Stone Gate Drive, which has a mix of one-, two-...
Charlotte Business Journal KKR & Co Inc has bought Solis Southline, a 300-unit apartment property in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte, NC, for $129 million, or $430,000/sf The New York investment firm purchased the property from...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Pinnacle 441, with 110 affordable-housing units and three market-rate apartments in Hollywood, Fla Pinnacle, a Miami developer, is building the multifamily property on 306 acres at 890 North State...
South Florida Business Journal ACORE Capital Management has provided $87 million of construction financing for 300 Banyan, a 100,000-square-foot office project in West Palm Beach, Fla A venture of Wheelock Street Capital and Brand Atlantic Real...
Huntsville Business Journal Freeman Webb Co has bought the 334-unit Gravity at 255 Apartment Homes in Huntsville, Ala Lurin Capital sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield The sales price was not disclosed The property is...