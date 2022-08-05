Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Beam Reach Partners is planning to build Kanon, a 740,000-square-foot office property in downtown Bellevue, Wash The Dallas developer will construct the two-building property at 222 112th Ave NE, about 10 miles west of...
Commercial Observer Largo Investments has sold its recently completed 21,000-square-foot office building at 17 North 7th St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, for $24 million, or $1,143/sf The buyer, Shawnick Williamsburg LLC of New York,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Donec Real Estate Partners has paid $386 million, or about $329,915/unit, for Element at Kirkwood, a 117-unit apartment property in Atlanta The Greenville, NC, company bought the property, at 2035 Memorial Drive, from an...
Triad Business Journal A venture that includes Deep River Partners has bought a portfolio of office buildings with more than 298,000 square feet in Greensboro, NC, for $2025 million, or about $6795/sf Highwood Properties Inc, a Raleigh, NC, REIT,...
Crain’s Chicago Business North Park Ventures has agreed to pay $353 million, or $215,243/unit, for a portfolio of five apartment properties with a total of 164 units in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The Chicago investment firm is buying...
San Antonio Business Journal SB Pacific Group LLC has bought the Encino Trace Luxury Apartment Homes in College Station, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Berkeley, Calif, company purchased the 340-unit property from Koontz Corp of San Antonio,...
Menashe Properties Inc has paid $50 million, or $13514/sf, for Stanford Place III, a 370,000-square-foot office property in Denver The sales price was first reported by Commercial Property Executive The Portland, Ore, developer purchased the...
Bender Cos has paid $174 million, or $228,947/unit, for Freshwater Apartments, with 76 units in Milwaukee The Chicago investment manager purchased the property from Wangard Partners Inc of Milwaukee, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets The...
Morgan Properties has paid $410 million for a pair of apartment portfolios with a total of 2,986 units in Illinois and Indiana The acquisitions, from Harbor Group International and a venture of Wilkinson Corp and Torchlight Investors, bolsters the...