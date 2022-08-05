Log In or Subscribe to read more
Inline store sales at the 44 shopping malls owned by Macerich Co increased in the second quarter by 76 percent from a year ago, to $860/sf That's the highest-ever store sales level recorded by the REIT and is 11 percent greater than levels reached...
The Real Deal Triple Five Group, owner of the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ, has missed an $88 million payment on municipal bonds that was due Monday The bonds were used to help fund mall’s development The missed payment, however,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Homestreet Bank has provided $285 million of financing for the purchase of Sixth & Alder, a mixed-use property with 111 apartment units and 75,240 square feet of retail space in Tacoma, Wash An investor...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MSD Partners has provided $70 million of innovative financing for the development of a 46-unit residential condominium project in the town of Bay Harbor Islands, Fla, just north of Miami The project is...
Freddie Mac has provided $522 million of mortgage financing against the 25 Biscayne Park apartment building in Miami The loan, which requires only interest payments for its 10-year term, was arranged by Aztec Group of Miami It allowed the...
South Florida Business Journal ACORE Capital Management has provided $87 million of construction financing for 300 Banyan, a 100,000-square-foot office project in West Palm Beach, Fla A venture of Wheelock Street Capital and Brand Atlantic Real...
Multi-Housing News JPMorgan Chase has provided $919 million of financing for the construction of Bellevue Station, a 288-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Wash Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of a venture of Legacy...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by Sphinx Development has lined up $3425 million of construction financing for the 204-unit Fiji Lofts affordable-housing property in Dallas The venture includes Berkshire Hathaway Affordable Housing and Cameron...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1384 million of financing against High Street, a mixed-use property with office, retail and multifamily space in Phoenix The loan was part of a recapitalization that involved the sale of a major stake in the property...