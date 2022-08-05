Log In or Subscribe to read more
Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the $4924 million class A-S, to Ba2 from Baa3, of Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust, 2013-C11, because of the losses it expects the bond class to suffer, as well as the increased risk...
Berkadia has arranged a $45 million Fannie Mae loan against the Residences at Lakeview, an 827-unit apartment property in Memphis, Tenn The 53-year-old property, at 2774 South Mendenhall Road, is owned by a venture of Atlas Real Estate Partners of...
The Real Deal Triple Five Group, owner of the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ, has missed an $88 million payment on municipal bonds that was due Monday The bonds were used to help fund mall’s development The missed payment, however,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Philadelphia 76ers professional basketball team’s plans for a new arena in the city’s downtown area will affect the Fashion District retail complex that was redeveloped in late 2019 The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Homestreet Bank has provided $285 million of financing for the purchase of Sixth & Alder, a mixed-use property with 111 apartment units and 75,240 square feet of retail space in Tacoma, Wash An investor...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Midland Loan Services has placed the $12 million CMBS loan against 130 Bowery, a 32,700-square-foot retail property in Manhattan, on the sales block It’s hired B6 Real Estate Advisors of New York to...
REBusinessOnline First National Realty Partners has bought Heritage Park, a 167,000-square-foot retail center in Suisan City, Calif Terms of the deal were not disclosed The property is encumbered by a $27 million loan that’s securitized...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust, which owns 171 apartment properties with 58,425 units, primarily in the country’s Sunbelt region, continued to benefit from migration to its markets In the second quarter, 203...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MSD Partners has provided $70 million of innovative financing for the development of a 46-unit residential condominium project in the town of Bay Harbor Islands, Fla, just north of Miami The project is...