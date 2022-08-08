Log In or Subscribe to read more
CARROLL, which last year had acquired 34 apartment properties with 13,000 units, completed the purchase of 12 properties with 4,000 units this year through June Its acquisitions so far this year total $11 billion Meanwhile, it's sold $15 billion of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen has bought a pair of affordable-housing properties with a combined 716 units in the Atlanta suburb of Clarkston, Ga Core Real Estate Partners of Windermere, Fla, sold...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Freedman’s Development has sold a 600-unit self-storage facility in Tampa, Fla, for $185 million, or about $30,833/unit The buyer was not disclosed Freedman built the property, at the intersection of Interstate 275...
Orlando Business Journal GVA Real Estate Group has acquired the Casa Mirella Apartment Homes, a 276-unit property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Windermere, Fla, for $802 million, or about $290,580/unit The Austin, Texas, company purchased the...
REJournalscom Stripmasters Services Inc, a painting and coating company, has agreed to lease 161,000 square feet at Decatur Commerce Park, a 649,000-sf industrial property in Decatur, Ill The property, at 2500 North 22nd St, has 36-foot clear...
Commercial Property Executive VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on Gateway 1000, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Jeffersonville, Ind The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property at the intersection of Paul Garrett...
Dallas Morning News The City of Dallas is buying the Ricchi Tower, a 229,000-square-foot office building in Dallas for more than $14 million, or about $6114/sf Local investor Ricchi Group is selling the 11-story property at 7800 North Stemmons...
The Registry Killian Pacific has broken ground on Ninebark, a 246-unit apartment property in Washougal, Wash The Portland, Ore, developer is building the property at the intersection of Front and South Second streets, along Washington’s border...
The Registry Thayer Manca Residential has paid $20 million, or $250,000/unit, for Etta Ballard, an 80-unit apartment property in Seattle The local investor purchased the property as part of a 1031 tax exchange from Auctus Capital Partners in a deal...