Crain’s Chicago Business DRA Advisors has paid $106 million, or $185,639/unit, for the Bennington, a 571-unit apartment property in Bensenville, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The New York investment manager purchased the property from FPA...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen has bought a pair of affordable-housing properties with a combined 716 units in the Atlanta suburb of Clarkston, Ga Core Real Estate Partners of Windermere, Fla, sold...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Freedman’s Development has sold a 600-unit self-storage facility in Tampa, Fla, for $185 million, or about $30,833/unit The buyer was not disclosed Freedman built the property, at the intersection of Interstate 275...
Orlando Business Journal GVA Real Estate Group has acquired the Casa Mirella Apartment Homes, a 276-unit property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Windermere, Fla, for $802 million, or about $290,580/unit The Austin, Texas, company purchased the...
Dallas Morning News The City of Dallas is buying the Ricchi Tower, a 229,000-square-foot office building in Dallas for more than $14 million, or about $6114/sf Local investor Ricchi Group is selling the 11-story property at 7800 North Stemmons...
The Registry Killian Pacific has broken ground on Ninebark, a 246-unit apartment property in Washougal, Wash The Portland, Ore, developer is building the property at the intersection of Front and South Second streets, along Washington’s border...
The Registry Thayer Manca Residential has paid $20 million, or $250,000/unit, for Etta Ballard, an 80-unit apartment property in Seattle The local investor purchased the property as part of a 1031 tax exchange from Auctus Capital Partners in a deal...
The Real Deal HUBB NYC Properties has purchased the 130-unit apartment building at 150 Union Ave in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, for $768 million, or $590,769/unit The New York apartment owner bought the property from its developer,...
Commercial Observer Largo Investments has sold its recently completed 21,000-square-foot office building at 17 North 7th St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, for $24 million, or $1,143/sf The buyer, Shawnick Williamsburg LLC of New York,...