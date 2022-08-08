Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Local developer Cameron Kuhn has filed plans to build a 36-story mixed-use building in downtown Orlando, Fla The 830,581-square-foot property is being planned for a 114-acre parking lot site at 110 West Jefferson St It would...
Commercial Property Executive VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on Gateway 1000, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Jeffersonville, Ind The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property at the intersection of Paul Garrett...
Dallas Morning News The City of Dallas is buying the Ricchi Tower, a 229,000-square-foot office building in Dallas for more than $14 million, or about $6114/sf Local investor Ricchi Group is selling the 11-story property at 7800 North Stemmons...
Commercial Property Executive Beam Reach Partners is planning to build Kanon, a 740,000-square-foot office property in downtown Bellevue, Wash The Dallas developer will construct the two-building property at 222 112th Ave NE, about 10 miles west of...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co Inc has filed plans to build a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in North Fort Worth, Texas The New York investment manager is developing the three-building property on Bonds Ranch Road near Interstate 35 West,...
Dallas Morning News Three financial services companies have agreed to lease large chunks of Dallas-area office space totaling 21 million square feet Wells Fargo Bank has agreed to fully lease a two-building office project that’s being planned...
San Antonio Business Journal SB Pacific Group LLC has bought the Encino Trace Luxury Apartment Homes in College Station, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Berkeley, Calif, company purchased the 340-unit property from Koontz Corp of San Antonio,...
Austin Business Journal Aspen Heights Partners is developing a two-building residential property with 921 units in Austin, Texas The local real estate company is building the property on city-owned development sites at 1215 Red River St and 606 East...
New York YIMBY Construction of the exterior of 1162 Broadway, a 13-story office building in the North of Madison Square Park, or NoMad, section of Manhattan, has been completed The property, between West 27th and West 28th streets, is being...