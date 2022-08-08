Log In or Subscribe to read more
PCCP LLC has provided $434 million of financing for the construction of a 58,950-square-foot industrial property in the Hunts Point area of the Bronx, NY The property, at 1100 Leggett Ave, two blocks from the Bruckner Expressway, already has been...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $563 million of financing against the 306-room Sofitel Philadelphia, facilitating the property’s $80 million, or $261,438/room, purchase by a venture of Clearview Hotel Capital and Oaktree Capital...
Commercial Observer Chetrit Group and Stellar Management have secured a $365 million loan from Citigroup, BMO Capital Partners and Starwood Property Trust against the 850-unit Park West Village apartment property on the Upper West Side of Manhattan...
Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and AB CarVal have provided $60 million of mortgage financing against the 244-room Moran Hotel near Houston’s Energy Corridor The loan, with a three-year term and two one-year extension options, allowed the...
The Real Deal HUBB NYC Properties has purchased the 130-unit apartment building at 150 Union Ave in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, for $768 million, or $590,769/unit The New York apartment owner bought the property from its developer,...
Commercial Observer Largo Investments has sold its recently completed 21,000-square-foot office building at 17 North 7th St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, for $24 million, or $1,143/sf The buyer, Shawnick Williamsburg LLC of New York,...
Inline store sales at the 44 shopping malls owned by Macerich Co increased in the second quarter by 76 percent from a year ago, to $860/sf That's the highest-ever store sales level recorded by the REIT and is 11 percent greater than levels reached...
Berkadia has arranged a $45 million Fannie Mae loan against the Residences at Lakeview, an 827-unit apartment property in Memphis, Tenn The 53-year-old property, at 2774 South Mendenhall Road, is owned by a venture of Atlas Real Estate Partners of...
The Real Deal Triple Five Group, owner of the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ, has missed an $88 million payment on municipal bonds that was due Monday The bonds were used to help fund mall’s development The missed payment, however,...