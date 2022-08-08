Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business DRA Advisors has paid $106 million, or $185,639/unit, for the Bennington, a 571-unit apartment property in Bensenville, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The New York investment manager purchased the property from FPA...
Commercial Property Executive VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on Gateway 1000, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Jeffersonville, Ind The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property at the intersection of Paul Garrett...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 109 million square feet of office space was absorbed in Manhattan last month, marking the strongest month, in terms of absorption, since August 2021, according to Colliers Two of the...
South Florida Business Journal DO&CO has signed a lease for 269,000 square feet of industrial space near the Miami International Airport The Vienna-based company, which specializes in catering for airlines, sporting events and private parties,...
Crain’s Chicago Business North Park Ventures has agreed to pay $353 million, or $215,243/unit, for a portfolio of five apartment properties with a total of 164 units in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The Chicago investment firm is buying...
Dallas Morning News Three financial services companies have agreed to lease large chunks of Dallas-area office space totaling 21 million square feet Wells Fargo Bank has agreed to fully lease a two-building office project that’s being planned...
Cincinnati Business Courier Shelbourne Global has paid $22 million, or $10069/sf, for Summit Woods, a 218,500-square-foot office property in Sharonville, Ohio The New York real estate company purchased the property from Fred Skurow, a local...
REBusiness Online Kraus-Anderson Development Co has opened MODA on Raymond, a 220-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The Minneapolis developer broke ground on the six-story property, at 760 Raymond Ave, in January 2021 It cost $386 million to...
Zilber Property Group is planning to build Caledonia Corporate Park, a five-building industrial property totaling 16 million square feet in Caledonia, Wis The Milwaukee investor and developer expects to break ground next month on the property, at...