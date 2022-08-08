Log In or Subscribe to read more
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $563 million of financing against the 306-room Sofitel Philadelphia, facilitating the property’s $80 million, or $261,438/room, purchase by a venture of Clearview Hotel Capital and Oaktree Capital...
Commercial Observer Chetrit Group and Stellar Management have secured a $365 million loan from Citigroup, BMO Capital Partners and Starwood Property Trust against the 850-unit Park West Village apartment property on the Upper West Side of Manhattan...
Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and AB CarVal have provided $60 million of mortgage financing against the 244-room Moran Hotel near Houston’s Energy Corridor The loan, with a three-year term and two one-year extension options, allowed the...
REBusiness Online A subsidiary of National Realty & Development Corp has secured $235 million of financing against North Haven Pavilion, a 148,277-square-foot shopping center in North Haven, Conn Cronheim Mortgage of Chatham, NJ, arranged the...
Inline store sales at the 44 shopping malls owned by Macerich Co increased in the second quarter by 76 percent from a year ago, to $860/sf That's the highest-ever store sales level recorded by the REIT and is 11 percent greater than levels reached...
Berkadia has arranged a $45 million Fannie Mae loan against the Residences at Lakeview, an 827-unit apartment property in Memphis, Tenn The 53-year-old property, at 2774 South Mendenhall Road, is owned by a venture of Atlas Real Estate Partners of...
The Real Deal Triple Five Group, owner of the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ, has missed an $88 million payment on municipal bonds that was due Monday The bonds were used to help fund mall’s development The missed payment, however,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Homestreet Bank has provided $285 million of financing for the purchase of Sixth & Alder, a mixed-use property with 111 apartment units and 75,240 square feet of retail space in Tacoma, Wash An investor...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MSD Partners has provided $70 million of innovative financing for the development of a 46-unit residential condominium project in the town of Bay Harbor Islands, Fla, just north of Miami The project is...